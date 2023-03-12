Oubre (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavs, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It appears the Oubre will be hitting the sidelines for the second night of this back-to-back after he tweaked his back during Saturday's game, which may result in Dennis Smith earning a spot start and there will be more minutes available for guys like Svi Mykhailiuk and Kai Jones. Gordon Hayward should see a sizeable uptick in usage, as well.