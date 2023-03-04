Oubre closed Friday's 117-106 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 41 minutes.

Oubre continues to serve as the focal point on the offensive end, dropping a team-high 29 points to go with 10 boards. Since returning from injury, Oubre has not been shy in coming forward. He is more than happy to lead from the front when it comes to shot attempts, something that actually paid dividends in this one. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the season, Oubre should have a clear path to value as long as he can stay healthy.