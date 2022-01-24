Oubre was ejected from Sunday's game against Atlanta after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Oubre fouled De'Andre Hunter on a dunk attempt in the fourth quarter Sunday and will be unavailable during the closing minutes. He totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes prior to his departure, while Miles Bridges and Cody Martin could see additional run down the stretch.