Oubre (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Oubre hasn't played since Dec. 29. He underwent surgery to address a left hand injury Jan. 5 and was struggling to make any progress in rehab. However, the extended time off during the All-Star break was beneficial for the lefty forward. Given the injury wasn't to his lower body, Oubre shouldn't have any conditioning concerns during his expected return, but he may be a bit rusty offensively. With the Hornets close to full strength, he figures to operate as a reserve, but he should still garner significant usage when he's back to full speed.