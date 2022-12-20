Oubre notched 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over the Kings.

Oubre came off the bench in each of his two contests prior to Monday, but he returned to the starting unit and played 38 minutes against Sacramento. The veteran responded with a team-high 31 points, the second-most he has scored in a game this season. The big performance pushed Oubre's season average to 21.1 points per contest, which is on pace for a career-high mark.