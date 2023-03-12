Oubre amassed 24 points (7-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz.

Though he wasn't able to match his efficiency from the field from the previous two games, Oubre continued to get the green light to fire away. He's been one of the big winners of the season-ending ankle injury that LaMelo Ball sustained Feb. 27. In the six games since Ball exited the lineup and Oubre joined the starting five, the latter is averaging 25.0 points (on 45 percent shooting from the field), 6.7 boards, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.5 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals in 37.3 minutes.