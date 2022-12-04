Oubre notched 20 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Bucks.

Oubre had a first half to forget, going 1-of-7 from the field for five points as the Hornets struggled to keep pace with Milwaukee. He made only three of seven shot attempts in the second half but went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line to finish third on the team in scoring with 20 points. Oubre made a season-high 11 free throws in the contest and has now scored at least 20 points in four straight.