Oubre recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to the Bulls.

Oubre had it going from the field all night with the exception of the fourth quarter in which he shot just 1-of-5 with two points. The Hornets forward scored the team's first points of the game off an assist from Dennis Smith and finished the first half with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Oubre then opened the third quarter with three consecutive three-point buckets before finishing with a game-high in both points and three-pointers made with five. It was just his second game of the season with 20 or more points, though he has scored in double figures in every game so far.

