Oubre produced 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds and four steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over Indiana.

Oubre has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games. He was efficient on the night and reversed his poor three-point shooting. The seventh-year wing had made just one of 10 threes over the last two games. He also snagged an impressive four steals, matching his total from the previous eight games. The Hornets are last in the NBA in offensive rating, but Oubre should keep putting up points on volume alone.