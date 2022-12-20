Oubre is starting Monday's game against the Kings.
Oubre will enter the starting five in place of Terry Rozier, who is out Monday with a hip injury. Oubre started his team's first 28 games of the season but had come off the bench in Charlotte's last two matchups heading into Monday.
