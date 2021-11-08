Oubre finished Sunday's loss to the Clippers with 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Coming off of a string of low-impact performances, Oubre broke out of his mini-slump Sunday, providing a strong all-around line en route to his fifth game this season with at least 15 points. With Terry Rozier healthy, Oubre's role has declined a bit over the last few games, but the absence of P.J. Washington (elbow) on Sunday enabled him to see 28 minutes. Washington will miss at least one more game, so Oubre could be a viable streamer on a four-game week for the Hornets.