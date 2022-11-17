Oubre ended Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers with 17 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Oubre got off eight shots in the first quarter, knocking down three of them for six points while adding four rebounds. He finished the first half with eight boards, which already matched his second-highest rebound total of the season, to go along with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field. The Hornets forward shot poorly in the second half, making just two of his eight field goal attempts for four points, though he did chip in another five rebounds to give him a game and season-high 13 on the night. It was just Oubre's second double-double of the season while he's also recorded eight steals over his last two games.