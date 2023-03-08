Oubre posted a team-high 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 victory over the Knicks.

Three different Hornets scored more than 20 points but Oubre led the trio, and he continues to put up big numbers since moving into the starting five. While starting the last four games, the 27-year-old wing is averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 assists in 37.5 minutes a night, and his workload doesn't appear likely to shrink with LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the year.