Oubre ended Friday's 110-108 victory over the Timberwolves with 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals over 34 minutes.

Oubre nearly knocked down half of his shots (47.6 percent) and tied his top mark on the season with three steals. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his last four matchups and continues to add value across the board for fantasy managers.