Oubre chipped in 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Heat.

Oubre scored 21 of his 29 points from beyond the arc in this one, setting a new top mark for made threes in a game this year. His previous best was five made triples Nov. 2 against the Bulls. It's also worth noting Oubre's recent uptick in rebounding production, as he's notched 15 total boards over his last two matchups after recording eight total rebounds through his first four games of November.