Oubre (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Oubre missed Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to his back issue, but he'll likely be available for Tuesday's rematch. He's started in his last six appearances and has averaged 25.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 37.3 minutes per game during that time.
More News
-
Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Officially out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Fires away from deep in loss•
-
Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Strong from three as leading scorer•
-
Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Leading scorer in Tuesday's win•
-
Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Drops 29 points in loss Friday•