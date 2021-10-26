Oubre collected 19 points (6-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes Monday against Boston.

Oubre was impressive from downtown in this one, draining a season-high five triples in the overtime loss. He's tallied double-digit scoring performances in three of his first four games of the 2021 season, and he's also secured nine rebounds in two straight contests. Oubre could continue to see opportunities with the starting five if Terry Rozier (ankle) misses additional time.