Oubre (hand) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Lakers.

Oubre is set to miss a second straight game and third of Charlotte's last four, and that's not a positive sign for a team that's already quite thin when it comes to reliable offensive weapons. Oubre's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Grizzlies, and his absence should translate into more minutes for the likes of Jalen McDaniels and JT Thor. Oubre averaged 20.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game across 14 December contests.