Oubre (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Oubre was doubtful for the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, so his status isn't particularly surprising. Dennis Smith, Bryce McGowens and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates to see increased run against the Cavaliers, while Oubre's next chance to suit up will be during Tuesday's rematch against Cleveland.
