Oubre will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Per Charania, Oubre suffered the hand injury during the first week of the season but has been playing through the issue. Shockingly, the lefty has still been able to average a career-high 20.2 points despite pain in his shooting hand, but it appears the issue wasn't getting any better. Oubre will be shut down for at least a month following his surgery, which should open up more playing time for Jalen McDaniels, Dennis Smith, Mark Williams and JT Thor.