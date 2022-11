Oubre produced 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Wizards.

Oubre had a decent night from the field and also contributed on the glass by securing seven rebounds, six on the defensive end. He also recorded his first block since Nov. 12 against Miami. Oubre is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals over 18 contests this season.