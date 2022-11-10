Oubre scored 16 points (5-19 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT) with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Charlotte's 105-95 loss to Portland.

Oubre got off nine shots in the first quarter, knocking down four of them for nine points before struggling mightily from the field for the rest of the game. After going just 1-of-5 for two points in the second quarter, Oubre failed to hit any of his five shots in the second half, though he did make five of six free-throw attempts. The Hornets forward was 1-of-11 from three in the contest and is now just 2-of-18 from behind the arc over his last two games.