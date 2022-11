Oubre produced 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound across 29 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to Washington.

Facing the team that drafted him 15th overall in the 2015 draft, Oubre scored at least 20 points for the third time in 11 games this season. The 26-year-old is giving the Hornets solid production, averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 boards, 2,5 threes and 1.2 steals so far.