Oubre finished Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers with 28 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes.

The 26-year-old continues to shine for the undermanned Hornets, leading the team in scoring on the night as he delivered his fifth straight performance with 20 or more points and 10th in the last 14 games. Oubre is on pace for the best season of his career, and through 24 games he's averaging better than 20 points a night, which would top the 18.7 points he averaged in 2019-20 for the Suns.