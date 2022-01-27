Oubre is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.

Oubre was dominant in Wednesday's blowout win over the Pacers with a season-high 39 points in addition to five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes. However, he apparently sustained an ankle injury during the victory. If the 26-year-old is unavailable against the Lakers, Miles Bridges and Cody Martin should handle additional run.