Oubre is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.
Oubre was dominant in Wednesday's blowout win over the Pacers with a season-high 39 points in addition to five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes. However, he apparently sustained an ankle injury during the victory. If the 26-year-old is unavailable against the Lakers, Miles Bridges and Cody Martin should handle additional run.
