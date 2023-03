Oubre (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder.

After missing Charlotte's previous two contests, Oubre is still uncertain for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder. If the 27-year-old is unable to suit up, Svi Mykhailiuk figures to remain in the Hornet's starting lineup. Mykhailiuk has started Charlotte's last two outings, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.