Oubre provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-115 loss to the Heat.

Oubre enjoyed his second straight strong shooting performance following a four-game stretch during which he shot just 35.4 percent from the field. The veteran registered his fifth performance of 20-plus points Saturday, with three of those efforts coming over his past four games. Oubre has also been picking things up as a rebounder of late, grabbing at least seven boards in three consecutive contests following a three-game stretch during which he grabbed exactly one rebound in each game.