Oubre (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Oubre will miss a fifth straight game due to a strained right shoulder, joining P.J. Washington (foot), Gordon Hayward (thumb, Cody Martin (knee) and Terry Rozier (foot) among others on the sidelines. With the Hornets incredibly thin, look for Svi Mykhailiuk, Bryce McGowens and James Bouknight to all see massive roles on the wing. Oubre will have another chance to return Tuesday against Toronto.