Oubre (hand) will not play in Saturday's game against the Nets.

Oubre was listed as doubtful before being cleared for Thursday's game but re-aggravated the injury in the contest and will take Saturday off to allow the sprained left hand to heal. Jalen McDaniels and JT Thor should pick up the brunt of Oubre's vacated minutes. His next chance to take the floor will come Monday versus the Lakers.