Oubre (calf) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.
As expected, Oubre, who was listed as doubtful, won't play in the Hornets' final preseason game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but he has just over a week to clear the issue before the Hornets open the regular season against the Spurs on Oct. 19.
