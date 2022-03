Oubre finished Monday's 130-106 loss to Milwaukee with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

Oubre saw a noticeable boost after recording only 24 minutes of court time in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The veteran has proven to be a valuable sixth man for the Hornets and has been instrumental in filling in the gap left by Gordon Hayward.