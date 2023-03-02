Oubre accumulated 26 points (9-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 loss to the Suns.

Oubre got the starting nod Wednesday night an picked up the scoring slack for an injured LaMelo Ball (ankle). While it wasn't very efficient, it was the first time Oubre topped 20 points since he returned from his own injury. His last few games have been trending upward in the points and rebounds categories, but the 27-year-old still doesn't often provide fantasy managers with good percentages or assists.