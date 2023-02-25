Oubre provided eight points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 121-113 victory over the Timberwolves.

Oubre returned to the floor for the first time since December (hand) and naturally showed some rust. He did see a solid 23 minutes off the bench, which is very promising, but it's entirely possible that he continues in this reserve role for a while, unless they decide to go small by putting P.J. Washington at center for certain matchups. Either way, the 27-year-old could soon provide decent value in points leagues again if he starts to get closer to 30 minutes a night.