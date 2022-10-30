Oubre amassed 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 overtime win over the Warriors.

Oubre scored in double-digits for the sixth straight game, cashing in on what has been a nice path to minutes to begin the season. Unfortunately, he has now shot under 40 percent in three consecutive outings, significantly impacting his overall appeal. He does remain a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but as soon as the Hornets start getting their guys back on the floor, he could see his playing time take a bit of a hit.