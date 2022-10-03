Oubre recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes in Sunday's 134-93 loss to the Celtics.
Oubre got the start with Gordon Hayward (knee) sidelined, and while it's hard to read too much into one preseason game, he played a prominent role on offense and led the team in scoring despite the fact Charlotte lost by an expressive 41-point margin. A proven scorer regardless of his role, Oubre might open up the season as the starting small forward if Hayward can't recover in time for opening night, but even in a worst-case scenario, he will operate as Charlotte's sixth man and main scoring threat off the bench.
