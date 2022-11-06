Oubre closed with 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and one rebound over 31 minutes during Saturday's 98-94 loss to Brooklyn.

Oubre had a dreadful night shooting the ball outside of the second quarter when he went 3-of-3 from the field. He knocked down just one of six shots in the second half, though he did connect on four threes in the game, just the third time he's reached that mark this season. Oubre did little else outside of his 18 points, recording just one rebound for the second game in a row.