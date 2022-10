Oubre will start Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Rob Longo, the Hornets Radio Network manager reports.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined and Terry Rozier starting at point guard, Oubre will get the nod at shooting guard. With Miles Bridges out of the picture, Oubre projects to have both short and long-term fantasy value. In 13 starts last season, he averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes.