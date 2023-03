Oubre contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 win over the Pistons.

Oubre connected on a team-high mark from three while leading the team in scoring in a near 30-point performance. Oubre has tallied at least 25 points in four of his last five games, having done so 12 times this season.