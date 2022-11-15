Oubre notched 16 points (5-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and six steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over the Magic.

Oubre was extremely active on the defensive end and his six steals represented a season-high mark for him, but he also continued a fine string of offensive performances even if his shooting line doesn't indicate that. Despite missing all six of his long-range attempts and finishing with more shots than total points, Oubre has now scored 15-plus points in 10 games in a row and plays a vital role on offense for the Hornets as a secondary scorer. He's averaging 19.4 points per game during that 10-game stretch.