Oubre finished with a game-high 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Since moving into the starting lineup at the beginning of March, Oubre has scored more than 20 points in six of seven games -- including four straight -- while averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.3 assists. With the Hornets having their sights set firmly on the draft lottery, it's possible the 27-year-old has his workload cut back down the stretch in favor of younger players, but for now Oubre seems to be the top option in the Charlotte offense.