Oubre contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 124-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Oubre knocked down a pair of triples and also showed up defensively, nabbing a pair of steals. He's totaled five steals over his first two games of the new season and looks to pick up right where he left off a season ago, averaging 1.0 steal over 76 games.