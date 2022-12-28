Oubre (hand) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Oubre was unavailable Tuesday against the Warriors due to a sprained left hand, and he appears to be on track for a second consecutive absence Thursday. Jalen McDaniels will likely see increased playing time once again during Thursday's matchup.
