Oubre (hand) will play in Thursday's game against the Thunder after being tabbed as doubtful, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In a surprising turn of events, Oubre will be active Thursday after missing the team's most recent contest due to a sprained left hand. Jalen Mcdaniels will be in line for less work with Oubre back, however, Oubre may not receive his usual workload considering he was initially listed as doubtful and will likely be playing through the injury.