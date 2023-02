Oubre (hand) is available for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

As expected, Oubre will make his first appearance since Dec. 29 following a lengthy rehab from surgery on his left hand. Before his injury, the lefty was light out, posting 20.6 points in 33.2 minutes, but he may be a little rusty following nearly two months off. He'll also likely be relegated to a bench role with the Hornets close to full strength, but Oubre figures to still garner significant usage as a reserve.