Oubre has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a right shoulder strain.

Oubre exited Thursday's tilt in the second quarter after recording eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 12 minutes. With Terry Rozier (foot) doubtful to return, Dennis Smith, Bryce McGowens and Svi Mykhailiuk will handle the brunt of the backcourt work. Oubre will have a short recovery window as the Hornets visit the Mavericks on Friday.