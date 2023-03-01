Oubre will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Oubre will get inserted into the starting lineup with LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again. With Ball sidelined to begin the season, the lefty forward drew 28 straight starts and posted 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists during that stretch. Oubre should garner similar usage with Charlotte down its top playmaker for the rest of the season, so he figures to be a high-end option for the fantasy playoffs.