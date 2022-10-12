Oubre (calf) will "try to play some" with a minutes restriction for Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Charlotte will let Oubre test his ankle in the final exhibition before Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Spurs. He's taken on plenty of usage in preseason, averaging 23.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per 36 minutes in his three appearances. He figures to benefit from the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle) to begin the year.