Oubre won't play in Tuesday's game against Golden State due to a left hand sprain.
This is the first report of Oubre's hand injury, as the forward posted 15 points, five rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during the Hornets' loss to the Blazers on Monday. With Oubre out, Jalen McDaniels is a candidate to see increased usage versus the Warriors.
