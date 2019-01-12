Hornets' Kemba Walker: Another inefficient night Friday
Walker finished with 18 points (5-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Walker received no help Friday as the Hornets were thumped by the Trail Blazers to the tune of 31 points. The Hornets have now lost four of their past five games and will have to lineup against the much improved Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Walker continues to have a fine season but if the Hornets continue to lose games and fall out of the playoff race, his future becomes a little more clouded.
