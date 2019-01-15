Hornets' Kemba Walker: Big night in San Antonio

Walker scored a game-high 33 points (13-27 FG, 7-13 3Pt) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-93 win over the Spurs.

As per usual, Walker got little help on offense -- only two other Hornets even scored in double digits -- but a strong team defensive effort proved to be the difference. Walker's seven three-pointers tied his season high, a mark he's reached four other times so far in 2018-19, while he poured in 30-plus points for the 13th time in 43 games.